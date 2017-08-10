Sean Sears discusses the Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The roller coaster looked like it was over just a week-and-a-half ago when the Cubs were 13-3 after the All-Star Break and building a lead in the NL Central.

Now they may be without Willson Contreras for a few weeks as the Cardinals and Brewers get closer in the race for the division crown.

That's the 2017 Cubs in a nutshell - and the ups-and-down figure to continue through the end of the year.

Sean Sears of Sports Mockery and The 312 Podcast follows them closely and appeared on Sports Feed to discuss their stretch run Thursday. He also discussed the White Sox rebuild and prospect Yoan Moncada with Josh Frydman.

