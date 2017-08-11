86-year-old found dead, shot in head, in Canaryville home

CHICAGO — An 86-year-old man is dead in what appears to be a homicide in the Canaryville neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of south Wallace on Thursday at approximately 4:04 p.m. where the 86 year-old Donald McNamara was discovered bleeding from a puncture wound in the back of his head.

McNamara was transported to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The autopsy revealed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Area Central is investigating the homicide.