CHICAGO — A mansion in the Caribbean. A massive yacht.

Those are probably in the dreams of lottery players, as Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot reaches $393 million.

Meantime, the Powerball is now worth $356 million. The Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday night.

It’s the first time both of the games are worth more than $350 million at the same time.

The odds of winning both: one in 75 quadrillion.