2 men shot and killed in front of church before Sunday service

CHICAGO – Gunshots rang out just before mid-morning services at Friendship Baptist Church on the West Side Sunday, killing two men who were heading into the Sunday services.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a 46-year-old man, his 34-year-old friend, and the young sons of one of the men were on their way up the church's stairs when two people ran up and opened fire, according to the church's leader, Rev. Reginald Bachus. The two men were hit, and both died from their wounds.

Police said they believe one of the men was the intended target. The shooters took off in a sliver or gray SUV, according to the Chicago Tribune.

"It's one of these thats going to be hit hard for us- we will deploy forces and work very diligently to find out who did this," said CPD Dept. Chief Al Nagode.

Rev. Bachus says they will have a vigil Monday tomorrow to remember the two men killed.

"Just have to stay strong continue to be faithful," he said.