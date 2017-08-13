3 intruders shot and killed by homeowner, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Three people are dead after they broke into a Southeast Side home and the homeowner inside opened fire, according to police.

Police said two men and a woman entered a home on the 10200 block of South Ewing through the basement just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

But the homeowner was inside with a gun, and shot the intruders before securing himself inside the house and calling 911. Police responding to the call found two men and a woman dead in the basement.

According to police, the shooting is being investigated as self defense, and the owner does have a valid FOID card.