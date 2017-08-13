Hundreds protest in Chicago after violent, deadly white nationalist rally in Virginia

CHICAGO — From Millennium Park to Trump Tower, hundreds of protesters took to Chicago’s streets to denounce violence and racism Sunday afternoon, a day after a white nationalist rally in Virginia turned deadly.

The protests were in response to violence erupting at the rally in Charlottsville, VA Saturday as white nationalists clashed with counter-protesters and a car plowed through the crowd, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring at least 19 others. Hundreds of protesters met at Millennium Park Sunday afternoon and then marched to converge with another group in front of Trump Tower for a “Chicago Stands with Charlottsville” rally.

In a statement last night, President Trump said: “we condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides. On many sides. It’s been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. This has been going on for a long long time.’

Mayor Rahm Emanual released a statement Sunday saying, “as Americans our greatest strength is diversity. Violence rooted in racism, bigotry and prejudice has no place in our society and must be condemned at every turn.”

Demonstrators criticized Trump’s response to the violence and white supremacist activities in Charlottsville.

“We’re going to let them know this is not ok this nightmare must end and we want the Trump-Pence regime out,” said Linda Solitaire of the group Refuse Fascism, which helped organize the event.

“We want to hear him call it what it is. This was terrorism, domestic terrorism; the KKK, the alt-right, they are domestic terrorists, in Charlottesville that’s who they were,” said Rep. Jan Schakowski.