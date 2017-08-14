× A few weeks after trading for him, the White Sox send Tyler Clippard to the Astros

CHICAGO – Things are getting so active in the White Sox front office that now they are beginning to trade away the players they traded for just recently.

Indeed, the is truly now rest for rebuilding Rick Hahn.

On Sunday night, the White Sox general manager sent recently acquired relief pitcher Tyler Clippard to the Astros in exchange for either a player to be named later of future cash considerations.

This comes less than a month after Clippard was part of a seven-player traded with the Yankees that brought him along with three prospects to the White Sox for Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle.

Used in eleven games since joining the team, Clippard was effective as he posted a 1.80 ERA in ten innings pitched. He saved a pair of games while striking out 12 batters and walking five.

Oddly enough, one of those saves and four of those strikeouts came against the same Astros team he’ll be joining as they try to hold onto the best record in the American League. Last week, the White Sox pulled a surprising sweep of Houston at Guaranteed Rate Field.

With the Yankees and the White Sox, Clippard is 2-6 with a 4.27 ERA with three saves.

This marks the fifth trade made by Hahn since the All-Star Game, including moves that sent Jose Quintana to the Cubs, Dan Jennings to the Rays, Anthony Swarzak to the Brewers, the trio of players to the Yankees and Melky Cabrera to the Royals.