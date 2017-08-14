Bulls release their 2017-2018 regular season schedule

CHICAGO – The path of the first rebuilding year for the Bulls under head coach Fred Hoiberg now has its direction starting in November.

The NBA officially released the season schedule on Monday, announcing all 82 games for the team including their opener on Thursday, October 19th against the Raptors on the road in Toronto. On the following Saturday, the Bulls will host the Spurs for their first game at the United Center.

In Game 3, the Bulls will take on the defending Eastern Conference Champion Cavaliers on the road which will also be the first time they face former guard Derrick Rose in a Cleveland uniform. December 4th will be the first visit of the Cavaliers to the United Center.

Early in the new year the Bulls will host defending NBA Champion Golden State on Wednesday, January 17th. Their first meeting will be part of the team’s first non-circus West Coast road trip on November 24th, the last of four games against teams from the Western Conference.

Jimmy Butler returns along with former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau to the United Center for the first and only time in the regular season on Friday, February 9th. The Bulls travel to Minnesota two weeks later for a game on Saturday, February 24th.

The Bulls finish the regular season on Wednesday, April 11th against the Pistons at the United Center.

See the entire schedule by clicking here.