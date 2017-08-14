FeedonThis: Jarrett channels his inner Odell Beckham Jr

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Having a great play by Odell Beckham Junior on Sports Feed is not unusual.

To have Jarrett try to recreate it on the set live on the show was something different.

That was the highlight of Social Fodder on Monday night as Josh Frydman tossed a pass to Jarrett, who pulled it down with one hand. Was his catch on par with OBJ's?

You make the call in the best of the show in #FeedonThis by clicking on the video above.

Meanwhile the guys also made their Man Crush Monday picks on the show, as one chose a Miami Marlins player and the other the newest Bears QB.

Watch Josh and Jarrett's selections in the video above.

If the Cubs want to stack up wins in the division race, the next two weeks would be a good time.

Their next four series come against teams that sit in last place in their division. With the Cardinals closing in, that's certainly appreciated by the Cubs.

Watch the discussion on the Cubs upcoming stretch in the video above.