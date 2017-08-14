Illinois Senate approves resolution asking police to recognize neo-Nazi groups as terrorist organizations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The state Senate is responding by adopting a new resolution that urges law enforcement to view white nationalist and neo-Nazi groups as terrorist organizations.

The resolution comes after a man rammed his car through a crowd of people protesting against a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville , Va., on Saturday. Heather Heyer was killed, and 19 others were injured.

James Fields Jr. has been charged with second degree murder in the incident.

“It is vital that we stand in total opposition to the hatred, bigotry and violence displayed by the white nationalist and neo-Nazi groups in Charlottesville this past weekend,” said sponsoring Sen. Don Harmon, D-Oak Park. “They are the heirs to the Ku Klux Klan and the Nazis. We fought two bloody wars in opposition to their ideologies. We must continue to fight those same twisted ideologies today.”