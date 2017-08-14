× Man shot in Schaumburg Walgreens

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – It was a chaotic scene Monday evening in the parking lot of Walgreens at Wise and Roselle road in Schaumburg.

One man was shot by a gunman who fled the scene.

A witness who lives across the street saw the man shot lying on the pavement.

The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. according to Schaumburg police.

The victim was rushed to Advocate Lutheran General in Park Ridge in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

It appears the victim and the suspect knew each other and there is no danger to the public at this time, said Schaumburg police sergeant Christy Linhurst.

Investigators continue screening surveillance cameras at the Walgreens and neighboring businesses as they search for the gunman.

Detectives are also collecting evidence.

Police say it’s likely the gunman fled with another person.

They would not say to what extent if at all the victim is cooperating with the investigation.