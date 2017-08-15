Underage teens in stolen car lead police chase, then crash on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after a police chase involving a stolen car.

Police say a 14 -and-15-year old approached a 45-year-old man sitting in a Chevy Malibu on the 2600 block of South King Drive around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

One teen revealed a hand gun and demanded the man exit the vehicle. The other teen demanded the man's shoes.

Police spotted the carjacked vehicle moving south bound and state troopers assisted with the pursuit.

The chase ended as the offenders crashed into a UPS semi at 63rd and Prairie in the city's Park Manor neighborhood.

Neither the truck driver nor any of the responding officers were injured.

The teens weren't seriously hurt. They were taken to Comers Children's Hospital and are said to be in custody and in stable condition.