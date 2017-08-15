Chicagoans speak out against hate in Charlottesville after Trump remarks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Some Chicagoans continued to speak out after the violence in Charlottesville, Va., where a white nationalist rally ended in violence and the death of a counter-protester.

On Tuesday, 200 to 300 demonstrators gathered at Federal Plaza in the Loop to speak out against hate and President Trump's lukewarm response to the violent clashes in Charlottesville.

The protesters marched peacefully toward Trump Tower and briefly blocked traffic on Wacker and State. But police were able to get it moving.

Victoria Miller came down for the rally.

“I’m not going to sit around passively and watch Fascists and Nazis try to take over our country,” she said. “We want to protect our future.”

Along with chanting their message, speakers took turns telling stories about dealing with hate in their lives and rising up to resist what they believe is a white nationalist or alt-right movement coming to the mainstream. "It's time to do something physical instead of just posting on Facebook, but its kind of scary you don't know what to expect," said a protester.

Protests were held in Chicago on Sunday and Monday