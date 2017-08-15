× Cubs respond to Hawk Harrelson’s Wrigley Field statements with a Tweet

CHICAGO – If they ever decide to make a video in tribute to Wrigley Field, don’t expect one of the White Sox’s longest tenured announcers to speak for it.

It might be the friendly confines, but Hawk Harrelson is quite surly when it comes to the ballpark at Clark and Addison.

“It’s just time for that ballpark to be replaced. It’s just that simple,” said Harrelson to Bruce Levine and Nick Shepkowski on “Inside the Clubhouse” on 670 The Score. “I’m only saying stuff that everybody knows who goes there. But nobody wanted to say it, so I decided yeah (to say it). I’ll never step another foot inside Wrigley Field.”

Apparently the Cubs got wind of this from the White Sox announcer and during a blowout of the Reds on Monday night, they made sure to send a message in defense of their ballpark.

“I will never step foot in that ballpark again.” – That baseball pic.twitter.com/Ty1Q3C2pOd — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 15, 2017

In a move to throw a bit of shade on Harrelson, the Cubs tweeted the “I will never step foot in that ballpark again” but attributed the line to “That Baseball.” Above it was a video of Anthony Rizzo’s long homer to left in the fourth inning of a 15-5 Cubs victory over Cincinnati.

So it does appear the Cubs are listening to the Hawk when he discusses their beloved ballpark.