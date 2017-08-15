Good Samaritans save life of shot teen ‘literally dying’ on Pilsen street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two men are getting credit for helping save the life of a teenage gunshot victim in the Pilsen neighborhood.

A 16-year-old was shot in the arm, chest and spine in the 1800 block of W. 18th St. Monday evening.

Former army medic, Roberto Montano, and a Cook County surgical resident were about a block away at the time.

They ran to the scene, found improvised bandages, applied pressure, and stabilized the wounds.

The victim appeared to be losing consciousness, so the two cleared his airway, got his blood under control and stabilized his circulation.

Paramedics arrived and took him to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say the bullets were fired from a tan-colored sedan.

No suspects are in custody.

In a powerful Facebook post that's starting to go viral, Montano described his terrifying experience: