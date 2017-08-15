Jay Cutler will make his first start with the Dolphins on Thursday

DAVIE, Fla. – A moment that many thought they wouldn’t see is going to officially happen on Thursday.

That’s when former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, who retired back in the winter, will officially make his return to the field as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Head coach Adam Gase confirmed that the quarterback will make his first start for the team on Thursday when the Dolphins face the Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Lured out of retirement by Gase, who was Cutler’s offensive coordinator in Chicago in 2015, the quarterback signed a one-year, $10 million deal to come out of retirement. Cutler was already scheduled to begin calling games for Fox Sports during the preseason, including the Bears game against the Titans in Nashville on August 27th and the team’s season opener September 10th against the Falcons.

It’s unknown how long Cutler will be on the field against the Ravens, though it’s expected that he will be the starter for the Dolphins when they open the season at home against the Buccaneers on September 10th. One of his current quarterbacks in camp is David Fales, who spend part of the 2014, 2015 and 2016 seasons with Cutler and the Bears.