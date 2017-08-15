CTA service resumes after body found on tracks at Fullerton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- CTA service has returned to normal after a body was found on the tracks south of Fullerton Tuesday morning.

For over two hours, the CTA Brown, Red and Purple Lines were halted in both directions as police investigated. People flooded CTA stalls, trying to find alternate ways to get to work. Lyft and Uber prices surged, and one WGN viewer said there was a 90-minute wait for a cab.

@cta is a mess this morning bc of the body found on the tracks at #Fullerton . pic.twitter.com/5GAE6vtiAF — Rockin Robyn (@rockin_robyn9) August 15, 2017

Chicago fire officials believe the victim to be a man in his 20s. Police believe this is a suicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.