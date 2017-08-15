Robert Zeglinski wraps up Bears Training Camp in Bourbonnais on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The most grueling part of the preseason workouts for the Bears have come to an end.

Training camp, described as a "Necessary Evil" by linebacker Jerrell Freeman this week, wrapped up the Bourbonnais portion on Monday morning with a light practice.

Over the nearly three weeks the Bears were in camp, a few players emerged while a few others slipped. Like every year, there are a multitude of questions left to be answered about the team as they move back into team headquarters in Lake Forest.

Robert Zeglinski of The Rock River Times and Windy City Gridiron was at a number of the practice as discussed what he saw from the team on Sports Feed on Tuesday. He discussed a number of position battles, including quarterback, with Jarrett Payton.

