16-year-old fatally shot at South Side basketball court

CHICAGO – A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head at a South Side basketball court Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The teen was playing basketball at the 9700 block of South Yates around 4:30 p.m. when a car with two black males pulled up. One man got out of the car and fired shots at the victim and then fled the scene, police said.

The teen was going to be a junior at Tilden High School. His family said that there were many others on the court at the time, all playing a game of basketball.

Police are searching for the suspects.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.