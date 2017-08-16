3 arrested at Chicago anti-white supremacy protest, police say

CHICAGO — Police say three people were arrested during an anti-white supremacy protest outside a courthouse in Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reports about two dozen protesters gathered Tuesday near the doors of a Cook County courthouse on the city’s north side, where they held banners condemning white supremacy and chanted “Neo-Nazis go away! Racist, sexist, anti-gay!”

The newspaper says protesters briefly blocked an intersection and the arrests took place after a scuffle with officers.

Protest organizer Sam Zakon says they came to rally outside a criminal hearing for a man they said had ties to white supremacist organizations. The man’s attorney, however, said he knew of no such ties. The man hasn’t been charged with racism-related crimes.

The protest follows a weekend white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.