Bear Gown: Bride surprises father with Chicago Bears dress at wedding

CHICAGO – Ties to a certain football team can be quite deep for families that have rooted for a team for generations.

There is enough devotion, in fact, that even a bride wanted to change out of the traditional matrimonial colors to show off her team pride.

Dad wanted a #Bears wedding dress.

Daughter pulls off epic surprise for their father/daughter dance. (🎥:Brittney Benda) pic.twitter.com/yaJmHABL7T — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 16, 2017

This video was posted to the Bears Twitter account on Wednesday morning. It’s a video of the bride surprising her father at the reception with a Chicago Bears-themed dress – mostly in dark blue with orange trim including a team logo.

As she walked out to the dance floor to greet her father, she threw a Bears football in his direction and they proceeded to dance to “Bear Down, Chicago Bears” which was playing in the background.

Obviously the father was quite surprised and happy to see his daughter saluting his favorite team with the dress – and it’s safe to say the Bears were impressed too.

Maybe she’ll be wearing it when the Bears hit the field for their second preseason game on Saturday night against the Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona.