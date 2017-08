Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) would be devastating for health centers and the 1.3 million Illinois residents who rely on them for primary care.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin made those statements at Mile Square Health Center, 1220 S. Wood St., Wednesday.

The senator also highlighted community health centers and their achievements in providing access to affordable, quality care in underserved communities.