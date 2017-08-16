Gov. Rauner blasts ‘special deals’ for Chicago

CHICAGO — Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner says he’s determined to fight a “corrupt political machine in Chicago” and its “special deals” as he seeks a second term.

Rauner spoke at a GOP breakfast Wednesday before heading to the Illinois State Fairgrounds for a campaign rally.

The events coincide with an Illinois House session where legislators are considering Rauner’s amendatory veto of a school funding bill.

Rauner used his veto authority to strip $450 million from Chicago Public Schools. He says his changes provide more money to 98 percent of Illinois districts.

Democrats say districts may get more money initially, but many will lose funding in a few years under Rauner’s plan.

Rauner’s campaign released two new TV ads Wednesday that call the original legislation a “bailout” for CPS and blast Democratic leaders for “insider deals.”