LaMond Pope previews the 2017 Notre Dame football season on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - You could say that he's feeling the heat from the Irish faithful as he steps onto the field for the eighth time in his career in South Bend.

Following a 4-8 campaign, Brian Kelly is on the hot seat at Notre Dame and is in need of winning season to keep his tenure at the school going.

He'll be replacing a quarterback but does bring back some talent from a team that two years ago was just a few plays from reaching the College Football Playoff.

Before the season begins, beat writer LaMond Pope of Tribune Newspapers appeared on the show to discuss the team as they approach their opener with Temple. He also took some time to discuss the Big Ten on Wednesday night with Jarrett Payton.

To watch LaMond's segments on Wednesday's show, click on the video above or below.