Naperville, Elmhurst hospitals face $50M in cuts

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Hospitals in Naperville and Elmhurst are planning $50 million in cuts.

Edward-Elmhurst Health said they saw an $8 million shortfall in its expected operating income.

The group said it was caused by an influx of Medicare and Medicaid patients and others who can’t make their insurance deductibles and co-pays.

The health system plans to make cuts through layoffs and by renegotiating supply and consulting contracts.

It’s already left 300 open jobs unfilled.