CHICAGO -- An overturned semi, leaking fuel, has the outbound Dan Ryan ramp to the Skyway closed.

The accident, involving a semi carrying sporting goods, happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The ramp to the Skyway is closed due to the accident, and the ramp to 63rd is closed with emergency equipment.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.