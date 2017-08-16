2 transported to hospitals after shooting in Zion

ZION, Ill. — Two people were shot in Zion, the Zion Fire Department has confirmed.

The shooting was reported just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near 24th and Joanna.

Two gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals from the Zion Police Department. One was taken to Cordell Hospital in Libertyville, and the other was airlifted by Flight for Life to an area hospital.

It is unclear how the victims got to the police station from the location where they were shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.