Prison sentence ends today for ex-House speaker Dennis Hastert

CHICAGO — Dennis Hastert is no longer taking orders from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The former House Speaker’s prison sentence ends today and he begins two years of court supervision.

He served 13 months of a 15 month sentence at a prison in Minnesota before being released last month to electronic monitoring through a facility in downtown Chicago.

Hastert was convicted of violating banking laws in a scheme to conceal hush money payments to a man who claimed Hastert molested him as a boy decades ago.

At that time, Hastert was a high school wrestling coach.

He would later enter politics and rise to be third in line for the Presidency.