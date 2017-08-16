Rep. Jan Schakowsky on Trump`s Controversial Comments
-
First Day of Special Session in Springfield: What to Expect This Week
-
Illinois Rep. Davis on Virginia shooting: ‘This could be the first political rhetorical terrorist attack’
-
House passes bill to replace Obamacare
-
Trump tweets he’s sending federal agents to Chicago to battle gun violence
-
Rauner warns House not to override budget veto
-
-
Hundreds protest in Chicago after violent, deadly white supremacist rally in Virginia
-
Here’s how Illinois’ representatives voted for Obamacare repeal
-
Gunman in Virginia park shooting identified as Illinois man
-
Trump’s son met with Russian lawyer after promised damaging information on Clinton
-
Madigan changes course, will hold vote on tax plan Sunday
-
-
New chain of command at White House as John Kelly takes helm
-
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
-
City shows its pride during 48th Annual Chicago Pride Parade