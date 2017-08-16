Shawn Sierra joins Sports Feed to talk Bears and Cubs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As the Bears return to Halas Hall for the rest of Training Camp, the biggest question remains the one they left behind in Bourbonnais.

Could the team actually end up with a quarterback competition?

Everyone on the team denies it even after Mitchell Trubisky shined in his first preseason game against the Broncos and Mike Glennon struggled. Hence there is a little more excitement for the second preseason game to see how the quarterbacks do against a strong Arizona defense.

