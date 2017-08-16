× White Sox manager Rick Renteria received a World Series ring from Cubs

CHICAGO – A number of people may have been caught off guard or even shocked when they awarded Steve Bartman a World Series ring.

Now it appears that they’ve given one to the current White Sox manager as well.

In a story released Monday by USA Today, White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf reveals that the Cubs gave Rick Renteria a World Series ring after their 2016 championship.

The current White Sox manager had the same position for the Cubs during the 2014 season. After a 73-89 record, Renteria was originally told that he would keep his job for the 2015 season but was fired when Joe Maddon became available.

“I thought it was pretty classy of them,’’ Reinsdorf said to reporter Bob Nightengale, who also revealed that former Cubs manager Dale Sveum and general manager Jim Hendry also received championship rings.

After being fired by the Cubs, Renteria became the bench coach for the White Sox under manager Robin Ventura. When he resigned at the end of 2016, Renteria was elevated to the manager’s job the next day and was put in charge of a major rebuilding project for the franchise.

While a multitude of trades of decimated the major league roster and left the White Sox at an American League-worst 45-71, the players acquired in the moves have now elevated the White Sox farm system to one of the best in baseball.

Renteria is the one the team wants to help cultivate these players into a winner in a couple of years. Maybe then he can have a silver and black championship ring to go along with the blue one he received from his former team.