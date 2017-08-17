Man found dead, 26 displaced after apartment fire in Lawndale

CHICAGO -- The body of a man has been found at the scene of a massive fire in the city's Lawndale neighborhood.
The fire started around 3 a.m. Thursday near 18th and Drake.
The fire started in an abandoned building, then spread to two adjacent apartment buildings.
Police say the man's body was found in the abandoned building.
Fire officials say 15 adults and 11 children were displaced from the other buildings.
They also say no smoke detectors were heard in either occupied building.
The fire is out, but crews remain at the scene making sure it doesn't reignite.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.