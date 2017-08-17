Here’s how to score free eclipse glasses from Adler Planetarium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If you're planning to watch the total solar eclipse Monday, you're going to want to snag a pair of FREE protective glasses from Adler Planetarium

Adler employees will be handing out glasses Thursday and Friday, while supplies last. Glasses were handed out at Daley Plaza Thursday morning, but they're already gone!

We are OUT of solar eclipse glasses at Daley Plaza. Our next stop will be South Grant Park (near the skate park) at 2pm while supplies last! — Adler Planetarium (@AdlerPlanet) August 17, 2017

They'll be handing out glasses in South Grant Park Thursday afternoon starting at 2 p.m., and on Friday, they'll be handing out glasses from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 2607 W. 17th Street.

The Adler Planetarium will also give free viewing glasses at their Solar Eclipse Fest on Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.