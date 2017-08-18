Driver shot 8 times while driving on Dan Ryan Expressway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A driver was shot eight times while driving on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near 55th Street.

The driver of a SUV was driving southbound on the Dan Ryan between 55th and 63rd when he was shot.

The driver was reportedly shot eight times.

ALL OB Dan Ryan Local Lanes are BLOCKED, from 55th to 63rd, as an earlier shooting investigation is underway pic.twitter.com/hC50pToQ9V — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) August 18, 2017

The passenger in the SUV drove the driver to Holy Cross Hospital and later transported to Mount Sinai.

The victim is in stable condition.

All local south bound lanes have reopened to traffic.

Police say they have found two shell casings.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.