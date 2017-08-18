FEMA begins flood damage assessments across several Ill. counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX LAKE, Ill. -- Governor Rauner met with federal and state emergency officials on Friday to get an assessment on the flood damage across several counties earlier this summer.

FEMA field officers began their formal assessment on Friday.

They will go door-to-door through the weekend.

Initial assessments show 300 homes sustained major damage or were destroyed in Lake, Cook, McHenry, and Kane counties.

Several thousand other homes also had damage.

The Small Business Administration is also looking to help businesses.