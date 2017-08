× Man found shot in SUV outside Cook County criminal courthouse

CHICAGO — A man was found shot and seriously wounded in an SUV outside the Cook County criminal courthouse, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 26th and California at about 11:15 a.m.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

WGN’s Mike Lowe at the scene.

