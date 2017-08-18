× Reynaldo Lopez leaves his second White Sox start early in a loss to the Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas – Growing pains figuratively and side pains literally were all part of the White Sox’s most recent pitching prospect’s second outing with the team.

While he started out OK against the Rangers, Reynaldo Lopez wasn’t as sharp as he was six days earlier against the Royals and ended up surrendering five runs in just 4 1/3 innings at Globe Life Park. Not only did that squander a 4-0 White Sox lead, but Lopez left the game early with pain in his right side in a 9-8 loss to Texas.

Perhaps that pain had an effect on Lopez, who told reporters after the game that he woke up with the pain on his side. It’s not yet known if Lopez will have to miss a start due to the injury.

Spotted a four-run lead on a homer by Yoan Moncada, two RBIs from Jose Abreu and a run driven in by Yolmer Sanchez, Lopez held the Rangers scoreless in the first two innings but gave the lead back in the third on Brett Nicholas two-run homer and then a two-run single by Nomar Mazara.

A clean fourth inning was followed by a walk then a single with one out in the fifth. Lopez left with the pain in his side after that, yielding to Chris Beck. His first batter, Adrian Beltre, then hit him in the back with a hit that scored a run, which was then followed by a three-run homer for Mazana to make it 8-5.

Beck would leave the game after that with the pain of the Beltre liner and the White Sox couldn’t catch up as they lost their fifth-in-a-row.