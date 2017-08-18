Tim Baffoe discusses a number of topics on Thursday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was the perfect time to have this regular guest on Sports Feed back on the show.

The Cubs just completed a weird four-game series with the Reds in which they split the series with the last place team in the NL Central. It featured a game where Joe Maddon exploded before a winning run on a wild pitch along with another where the Cubs made up nine runs and still lost.

Meanwhile the Bears are heading for their second preseason game in the middle of "Mitchell Mania" after Trubisky's impressive debut last Thursday in the team's first preseason game. Meanwhile, the debate in the NFL continues to be about National Anthem protests and the current unemployment of the player that started the movement last year.

Tim Baffoe has written about all of these topics for 670 The Score and he discussed them all on Thursday's show with Jarrett Payton. You can watch their discussion in the videos above or below.