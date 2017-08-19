2 different neighborhood back to school parades celebrate Chicago’s kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Public Schools start back in just two and a half weeks and with last weekend's big Bud Billiken parade over, it was the neighborhoods' turn.

Saturday was a tale of two parades.

In Austin, the annual Back to School parade is a tradition dating back decades.

"We’ve been here 20 years," said resident Walter Tyner. "What’s nice about this parade...for the kids, they get a few school supplies and stuff like that."

The kids are at the center of it all. Little Jaden is in preschool this year and at 3-years-old, is just getting started. Jaden's mom has been coming to this parade since she herself was 3.

"I come out every year to watch it even if I have to go to work… I still make sure that I get a glimpse of it before I go, it’s always a favorite of mine," said Jessica Tyner.

Congressman Danny Davis is the main sponsor. The parade will end at Columbus Park and Davis said that once they get to the park, they'll distribute book bags and school supplies.

While this parade is happening on the west side of town, in Englewood, it's the 55th annual Back to School parade. This parade is kicking off at 56th and Halstead and ending at 67th and Throop.

In a world and city of uncertain times, it's tradition that brings comfort to the people who call Chicago home.

"We see people who don’t usually come out of their homes, there’s a lot of kids on the block but then they stay in the house or they’re not always around so it’s nice to see everyone come out of their houses and you see your neighbors and you talk a few times and it’s okay,"said Yaraisel Cuveas.