2 injured in Logan Square drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — Two victims were injured in a drive-by shooting in Logan Square Saturday evening.

The shooting took place on the 2700 block of North Monticello around 6:26 p.m.

An unidentified male, 21, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. Another unidentified male, 20, sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh and was also transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. He is reportedly in stable condition.

Both victims were walking down the street when an unknown offender in a dark colored SUV pulled up to the victims and began firing shots at them. The offender then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Both victims have gang affiliations.

No one is currently in custody but Chicago police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.