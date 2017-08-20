1 dead, 7 injured in West Pullman banquet hall shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A total of eight people were injured and one was killed during an apparent drive-by shooting at a concert venue and banquet hall on the Far South Side early Sunday, according to police.

Police said the victims were in the parking lot of the West Pullman banquet hall and event center around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when unknown offenders in a black SUV opened fire. Seven people were shot, including one man who was struck in the head and killed. As the SUV fled the scene, police say another man was also run over by the vehicle and injured. The victims were taken to various local hospitals including Christ and Stroger, ranging in conditions from serious to stable.

Chicago police said most of the victims were in their 30's, and three of the shooting victims were women. Four people were shot in the leg, while a 32-year-old man was shot in the stomach and a 36-year-old man was shot in the rear. A man in 40s , who was run over by the fleeing SUV, suffered from a broken ankle.

It was a grim scene outside the concert venue. The body of the man who was killed was covered with a sheet as they lay in the parking lot outside the venue's front door. A white BMW sports car with the doors up was parked nearby. Witnesses said the man was leaving the venue, which hosted one of it’s regular Saturday night dance parties, and was shot in the head as he was walking to his car.

"A mass shooting is a terrible thing but unfortunately in Chicago it’s kind of becoming commonplace. There was a mass shooting a week or so ago. Five plus and then tonight to happen and the summer’s not quite over yet," Dr. Donovan Price, a "faith-based" first responder with Together Chicago, said Sunday.

Police said two officers witnessed the drive-by shooting and gave chase to the shooter's vehicle but lost it on the expressway. No one is in custody, but the owner of the venue said he turned over surveillance video of the incident to police. Police said the owner also voluntarily agreed to close his doors for the rest of the summer.