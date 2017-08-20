7-Day Forecast: Cloudy eclipse likely, skies clear mid-week
-
Thousands flock to Carbondale to witness the solar eclipse
-
7-Day Forecast: First 90-degree day possible, storms mid-week
-
7-Day Forecast: Mid-week warmup, weekend storms possible
-
7-Day Forecast: Pleasant Monday and Tuesday, storms possible mid-week
-
7-Day Forecast: Great July 4th holiday ahead, storms possible mid-week
-
-
Sunny skies, rain comes back mid-week
-
7-Day Forecast: Temps. in the 80`s, rain possible but clear July 4th
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm, storms possible throughout the week
-
7-Day Forecast: Hot and steamy week ahead, storms possible
-
7-Day Forecast: Wet and muggy week ahead
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Plenty of 90s, rain possible during the week
-
7-Day Forecast: Cool start, temps. rise later in the week
-
River levels rising again in northern Illinois after more rain