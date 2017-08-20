Cubs sweep Blue Jays with wild 6-5 victory in 10 innings

CHICAGO — Alex Avila capped Chicago’s three-run 10th inning with a two-run single, and the Cubs swept the Toronto Blue Jays with a wild 6-5 victory on Sunday.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Avila lined a base hit into right field against Roberto Osuna (3-4). Ben Zobrist scored easily and Javier Baez slid in safely just ahead of the throw from Jose Bautista.

Avila threw his arms in the air when it was over, then was mobbed by happy teammates near first base. The improbable rally also included two batters reaching on swing-and-miss strikeouts, and Kyle Schwarber scoring on a wild pitch.

Toronto grabbed the lead with two runs in the top of the inning on Kevin Pillar’s RBI single off Koji Uehara, and Norichika Aoki’s bases-loaded loaded walk against Justin Wilson (4-4).