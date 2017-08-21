4 arrested following huge biker brawl in Ottawa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTAWA, Ill. -- Four men were arrested following a large disturbance in the 100 block of West Main Street in Ottawa, Ill.

Ottawa police say Craig Varner, Christopher T. Tondini, Eric P. Cronin, and Robert J. Thoman were part of a larger altercation involving 50 to 75 other members of rival motorcycle clubs.

Video company Provisional Shot recorded video of the brawl, as its offices are located near where it happened. The video has started gaining traction Facebook.

Varner, 45, of Chicago, was arrested for a municipal code violation of expired registration, while three other men faced more extensive charges and were transported to LaSalle County Jail to await bond hearings.

Tondini, 39, faces a Class 2 Felony for unlawful altering of vehicle registration.

Cronin, 38, faces one count of mob action and one count of aggravated assault for allegedly assaulting an officer with a knife.

Thoman, 54, was arrested for one count of mob action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon for allegedly carrying a concealed firearm inside a liquor store, as well as having brass knuckles and a bottle as other weapons.

These individuals may face additional charges as police continue to investigate the disturbance.