× 8 killed, 50 injured in weekend violence across Chicago

CHICAGO — Weekend violence in Chicago left eight people dead, another 50 injured.

Most of the shootings took place between Saturday evening and Sunday evening.

A man jumped out of a light-colored minivan at 106th and South Green Bay Sunday morning, and fatally shot a man in the back.

Eight people were shot, one fatally, in a parking lot at 119th and South Loomis.

The dead man was identified as Craig Kolby.

A man was gunned down, two others injured, just minutes and a few blocks apart on West Polk Street in Lawndale.