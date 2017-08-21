Boy with autism found wandering Chicago expressway during rush hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a young boy was found wandering on a Chicago expressway during the evening rush hour Monday.

10-year-old Jordan Smith was found on the Eisenhower Expressway near Ashland around 5 p.m.

Illinois State police responded to a call, picked up Jordan and brought him to the hospital to be checked out.

WGN News is told that Jordan has autistim and may have other medical conditions.

Authorities were unsure where Jordan lived. His grandma was located after several hours. She is at the hospital talking with state police and the Department of Children and Family Services.