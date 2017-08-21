Cooler temps last the week
-
Temps bounce around this week
-
Spike in temps to hit later this week
-
Warm week ends with a drop in temps
-
Cooler and wet week ahead
-
Cooler air remains for rest of the week
-
-
Storms possible during cooler week
-
Cooler air blows in to end the week
-
Heat and humidity last all week
-
Temps begin to climb as hot weather moves
-
Weekend starts out hot, then storms bring in cooler weather
-
-
Warm temps return
-
Hot day then mild temps return
-
Temps will climb as weekend nears