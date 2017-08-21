FeedonThis: A Total Eclipse of Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Everyone in the world had their eye on the sky this afternoon - hopefully wearing sunglasses.

For the first time since 1979, a solar eclipse was visable from the United States and it passes relatively close to Chicago just after 1 PM on Monday. The phenominon was the talk of many people who went outside to get a look at this unique sky.

Of course that meant a lot of eclipse talk on Sports Feed Monday night, including a look at Chicago sports with a solar theme.

That's part of #FeedonThis with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, and you can watch that segment in the video above.

Naturally, social media was buzzing about the eclipse, especially those in the world of sports.

Most of the teams in Chicago posted their own pictures in tribute to the event and even showed their athletes gazing towards the sky for a peek.

That was the biggest part of the Social Fodder, which Josh and Jarrett discuss in the video above.

About the only thing that wasn't eclipse themed on Monday was the Man Crush segment.

This time Jarrett and Josh made their choice for who they were crushing on from the Cubs and the Bears.

Watch their picks in the video above.