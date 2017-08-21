Jason Goch joins Sports Feed to talk Cubs & Bears on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The Cubs said goodbye to their homestand in the most dramatic way.

Down by one, they get two runs on a walkoff single capped by a great slide by Javier Baez. It completed a sweep of the Blue Jays while also giving the Cubs a 5-2 record on the homestand.

Meanwhile the Bears are creeping ever closer to a starting quarterback controversy after two preseason games. Mike Glennon was better but far from impressive while Mitchell Trubisky held his own against heavy pressure against the Cardinals on Saturday.

Jason Goch of SB Nation Radio discussed both teams on Monday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch his segments in the video above or below.