CHICAGO — A man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. near 27th and Komensky.

The man was in the bed of a pickup truck when it hit a fence.

He died, and another man who was also in the back of the pickup was hurt.

The driver ran away from the scene.

The name of the man who was killed hasn’t been released.